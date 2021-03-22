Alexis Ohanian Addresses "Troubling" David Dobrik Allegations Amid Dispo App Investment

Watch : David Dobrik Issues Apology for Past "Mistakes" in Content

Amid fallout over misconduct allegations involving some of YouTube star David Dobrik's past videos, Alexis Ohanian has spoken out.

The Reddit co-founder and famous husband of Serena Williams issued a statement on Monday, March 22 regarding his Seven Seven Six fund's investment in the Dispo app, which Dobrik created. It was confirmed on Monday that Dobrik stepped down from Dispo's board and left the company "to not distract from the company's growth," a statement read. "Dispo's team, product, and most importantly- our community- stand for building a diverse, inclusive, and empowering world."

Meanwhile, in an Instagram Story post, Ohanian called the allegations against Dobrik "extremely troubling" and said they "are directly at odds with Seven Seven Six's core values."

"We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week," his statement continued, "and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David."

Ohanian also revealed their decision to "donate any profits from our investment in Dispo to an organization working with survivors of sexual assault." The entrepreneur concluded his statement, "We have believed in Dispo's mission since the beginning and will continue to support the hardworking team bringing it to life." 776's Twitter account also shared the same statement.