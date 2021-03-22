Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Women Everywhere Love Taraji P. Henson's Haircare Line

From straight tresses to curly strands and everything in between, Taraji has all of your hair needs covered.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 22, 2021 9:18 PMTags
E-Comm: Taraji P. Henson HaircareE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.  E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Taraji P. Henson's company TPH By Taraji is unique because it takes a "scalp first" approach with its hair products. Taking care of your scalp allows you to create the optimal environment for healthy hair, no matter the style. TPH by Taraji has products targeted for curly, coily, straight and wavy hair types. Additionally, everything from the brand is cruelty-free, color safe, and vegan. 

Check out some of our favorite TBH by Taraji hair products. Add a few items to your cart and get free shipping if your order is over $40.

TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Targeted Scalp Wash

Use the built-in applicator to work this targeted scalp wash into your hair after a long week. Dissolve scalp build-up from styling products and create healthier, moisturized hair. The Master Cleanse is Glamour Beauty Award Winner in 2020 and it was selected for the Allure Best of Beauty list in 2020.

$15
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Mint Condition Tingling Scalp Conditioner

After treating your hair to the TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse, apply Mint Condition to moisturize your scalp. It's infused with aloe, shea butter, and peppermint to soothe, soften, and add body to your hair. 

$12
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Detangling Leave-In Conditioner

Ride or Die is a leave-in conditioner that you can count on. It's infused with biotin and marigold to condition your locks, fight frizz, and create more manageable hair. From dryness to dullness and dangles, Ride or Die will get you through when your hair is in need.

$10
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji After Dark Overnight Mask 

This overnight mask brings a new meaning to the term "beauty sleep." While you enjoy your slumber, this treatment melts into hair, deeply moisturizing and revitalizing your strands. This product is great for all hair textures, which means "add to cart" is a must for all of us.

$15
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo With Moisture

Give your hair the deepest cleanse while adding moisture. TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo washes and refreshes your hair without stripping its natural oils. This formula is great for all hair textures.

$10
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Make it Rain Hydration-Rich Conditioner

Give your hair the daily hydration that it craves with the Make It Rain Conditioner. You can rinse it out quickly if you're in a hurry or leave it on a bit longer for a more nourishing treatment.

$10
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Glow Up Pure Oil Blend

Moisturize and seal the ends of your hair with the Glow Up Pure Oil Blend. The oil gets rid of frizz and protects your strands before chemical/color services.

$12
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Smooth Attitude Mending Hair Milk

After your show, work Smooth Attitude through your tresses to nourish hair and add shine. The mending milk fights frizz and protects it from breakage. This product is great for curly and coily hair, pulled-back ponytails, and braids.

$14
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji The Guardian Curl Refresher With City Shield

The TPH by Taraji describes The Guardian as "a filter more magical than the one on your phone." The product refreshes your hair, tames flyaways, prevents frizz and protects it from humidity and other environmental stressors.

$10
TPH by Taraji

TPH by Taraji Tough Cookie Style Defining Gel

Add extra hold and definition to curly and coily hair with the Tough Cookie Style Defining Gel. The product name is a nod to Empire's iconic Cookie Lyon, so how can you fan out with some perfectly defined curls.

$10
TPH by Taraji

Now that Taraji has all of your hair problems solved, turn to Jennifer Lopez for some great skincare products from her new line JLo Beauty.

