Bobby Brown Jr.'s Cause of Death Revealed

Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner.
According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News on Monday, March 22, the son of singer Bobby Brown died on Nov. 18 from the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl." The manner of death is described as accidental.
Bobby Jr., an aspiring musician whose passing added another tragic chapter to his father's personal turmoil, was 28 years old.
The report states Bobby Jr.'s girlfriend "found him unresponsive on the bedroom floor" of their Los Angeles area home at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 18 and called 911. He was pronounced dead by emergency personnel.
While officials did not find drugs or drug paraphernalia at the scene, Bobby Jr. is listed as having a "medical history of alcohol, cigarette and marijuana use."
In his first statement addressing Bobby Jr.'s death, the New Edition performer said he was heartbroken by the sudden loss.
"Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Bobby told E! News at the time. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."
Brown Jr., whose mother is Kim Ward, is the second of Brown's seven children to die. In 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away after spending nearly seven months in a coma. Much like the events leading up to her late mother Whitney Houston's own demise, the 22-year-old was found unconscious in a bathtub.
On New Year's Day earlier this year, Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's ex-boyfriend who was often described as Whitney's unofficial adopted son, died at age 30 from an accidental drug overdose.
Bobby Jr.'s purported girlfriend, Anna Reed, mourned his death in an Instagram post, which read in part, "I feel a constant emptiness without you, my best friend, my forever. No one needs to know or understand what we had, cause me without you means OUR story continues when we meet in the next life."