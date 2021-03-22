Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Vin Diesel's 10-Year-Old Son to Make Acting Debut in Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel’s son Vincent Sinclair is set to appear in the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Keep scrolling for details on his upcoming acting debut.

The Fast and Furious family is getting a much younger addition. 

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Vin Diesel's 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair will be joining the franchise for its ninth installment.

Per the outlet, Vincent will play a younger Dominic (aka his real -life dad) in flashback scenes. There's no knowledge of how much screen time the pre-teen will get, however, it's reported that his contract notes a daily pay rate of $1,005. Talk about securing the bag!

E! News has reached out to Vin Diesel's reps for comment.

Vincent isn't the only Sinclair kid getting in on the Fast & Furious action.

During a March 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Vin Diesel revealed that his daughter Pauline Sinclair, 6, requested for Cardi B to be included in the film and the proud dad made it happen.

"My daughter wanted a piece of casting to happen, so Cardi B is in it," the Riddick star told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "I said, ‘That's a great idea' as she's listening to ‘I Like It.'"

The actor also shared that there's a lot of A-list stars wanting to be involved with F9.

"Strange enough—20 years ago, you wouldn't have thought this—but now we do have Oscar winners all asking to be a part of the film," he explained. "It's bizarre."

He played coy though, stating, "I may give away a little too much if I—yeah, because there are some secrets that have to be kept to the vest for the audience because I belong to them."

Fast & Furious 9 is set to hit theatres on June 25, 2021.

