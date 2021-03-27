You'll Get a Kick Out of These Inspiring Female Athletes

Watch : Female Athletes Who Dominated 2018

March Madness was only hours old and already the NCAA was dealing with quite the weighty issue.

Sequestered with her Ducks teammates at the women's site in San Antonio, Oregon forward Sedona Prince posted a TikTok highlighting the inequities in the organization's tournaments for men's and women's basketball.

In a 38-second clip, the 20-year-old sophomore shared footage of the men's tricked out weight room at their Indianapolis bubble and then the women's: A rack of 12 dumbbells and a stack of yoga mats that would feel inadequate in a hotel gym, much less a spot where some 900 college athletes were expected to prep for the biggest tournament of their lives. (Happy Women's History Month, ladies!)

"I was a little disappointed," Prince admitted to CNN. "Me and the rest of my team we're like, 'C'mon, you know, we deserve more than this. We lift more than this.' It was surprising. It was shocking that's all that we got."