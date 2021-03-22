Kim Kardashian Hilariously Recalls Getting Mistaken for Kendall Jenner's Mom

Kim Kardashian has always been the ultimate big sister.
On Sunday, March 21, the SKIMS founder, 40, took to the KKW Fragrance Instagram profile to promote her latest collaboration with 25-year-old Kendall Jenner. In a short clip posted to the account, the beauty mogul and the model shared memories from their childhood—including how Kim was frequently mistaken for Kendall's mom!
"When she was born, or she was like, under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time when I was 16," Kim recalled, noting that Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner were hard at work. "I would have to go and I would carry her in the stroller and everyone thought she was my kid. Like, I was so gown. Everyone thought she was my kid and I kind of secretly loved it."
The mother of four paused before adding with a laugh, "And now they think we're twins. Just kidding."
Kim first announced her collab with Kendall on March 18, sharing a series of stunning campaign photos on social media. "Three new fragrances inspired by @KendallJenner's love of the outdoors and horseback riding," she wrote. "These fragrances are so different than anything that we've ever done before for KKW Fragrance. Kendall has completely different scents than me. They're so luxe and rich! Everyone that smells them has become addicted to these."
It seems Kim is keeping close to her friends and family amid her divorce from Kanye West. On St. Patrick's Day, after celebrating Rob Kardashian's 34th birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a fun-filled girls' night with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Rob's ex Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and long-time Kardashian-Jenner family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray.
A source told E! News that Kim's putting "an emphasis on socializing with girlfriends."
"Kourtney has been really good about including her in everything she does," the insider revealed. "Kim is enjoying it and having fun. She's really making an effort to get out and see girlfriends and she is very happy with where things are."