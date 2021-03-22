Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zac Efron Gets Supports From Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares During Rare Sighting

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were photographed together in public for the first time in about two months. Scroll on to learn more about the couple's outing.

What time is it? Time for a status check on Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares.

And it looks like the couple is still going strong. The two were spotted together in Melbourne on March 22. As fans are well aware, the 33-year-old actor has been working on season two of Down to Earth With Zac Efron. The High School Musical alum appeared to be shooting scenes for the Netflix docuseries, and it looks like Valladares joined him for a day of filming.

This marked a rare public sighting of the duo. The last time paparazzi snapped a photo of Efron and Valladares together was in January, when they visited a beach together in Sydney.

As fans may recall, Efron and Valladares first sparked romance rumors last year. And while it appeared to have been the start of something new, the relationship soon seemed to progress into a more serious connection.

"He absolutely loves Australia," radio host Kyle Sandilands said during an October episode of Kiis 1065's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "Well, he's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely."

To see the new photo of Efron and Valladares, as well as more pictures of the couple, scroll on.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
A Rare Public Outing

Zac and Vanessa are spotted in Melbourne in March, making it their first public sighting in about two months. The actor seems to be filming scenes for Down to Earth With Zac Efron.

MTRX / BACKGRID
Beach Bums

The High School Musical alum and his sweetheart kick off 2021 with a day at the beach in Sydney. An onlooker tells E! News that the couple stop for smoothies before setting up camp on the sand. 

Views

Vanessa dries off after taking a dip in the ocean, while Zac takes in the sights and sounds of his new hometown. Back in August it was reported that the 33-year-old was keen on moving down under, and just last month he listed his Los Angeles home for $5.9 million. 

MTRX / BACKGRID
Darling in Denim

In January, the lovebirds do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks in Sydney. Zac and Vanessa are spotted holding hands as they join another couple for a double date. 

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Birthday Boy

Vanessa throws her man a surprise birthday party in the star-studded enclave of Byron Bay. Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands says in a later interview that the bash was well-attended by Zac's famous friends, teasing, "...there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Sweet Treat

"He absolutely loves Australia," Sandilands adds. "Well, he's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely."

Splash
Start of Something New

The actor is first romantically linked to the model in September when photographers spot them holding hands while out and about in Byron Bay. 

"He started seeing her in July and they have been together ever since," an insider tells E! News at the time. "She spends the night at his rental house all the time. They have fun together and hang out a lot. He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places."

