Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancée Nicola Peltz Pose for Intimate Topless Photo

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz took to social media to share a topless bathroom selfie. Keep scrolling for the casually sweet snapshot.

By Mona Thomas Mar 22, 2021 2:14 PMTags
Celeb KidsCouplesCelebritiesBrooklyn Beckham
Watch: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are closer than ever.

On Sunday, March 21, the engaged couple took to social media to share an intimate topless bathroom selfie.

In Brooklyn's Instagram Story, he wrapped his arm behind the model while she held a piece of fabric up to her chest, strategically covering her breasts. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham captioned the intimate snapshot, "My safe place x," followed by, "Love you baby."

Fans of the couple are well aware of the pair's selfie game, as they make frequent appearances on each other's social media profiles, and love to gush about one another.

Since their engagement in July 2020—which they announced on Instagram—the lovebirds have been inseparable.

In October 2020, in honor of their one-year anniversary, Brooklyn shared his familial intentions with his wife-to-be.

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby," he captioned alongside a photo of the two in a bubble bath. "I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much."

photos
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz's Cutest Moments

Nicola shared the same photo and wrote, "i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all. you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday."

Even the Beckham clan is excited for the new chapter of Brooklyn's life. In a December interview with Lorraine, Victoria revealed that she believes her son has found his OTP in Nicola.

"He's so happy, they're both so happy," the Spice Girls alum shared at the time. "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind. She's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman and we could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. So we're very, very happy. We love her."

 

Trending Stories

1

Steve Harvey Compares Michael B. Jordan to Daughter Lori's Exes

2

Zac Efron Gets Supports From Vanessa Valladares During Rare Sighting

3

Inside Kevin Federline's Private Family World

The designer continued her praise, "He's so happy, it's nice with everything that's going on this year. For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad. So we're very happy and very excited." 

Trending Stories

1

Steve Harvey Compares Michael B. Jordan to Daughter Lori's Exes

2

Zac Efron Gets Supports From Vanessa Valladares During Rare Sighting

3

Inside Kevin Federline's Private Family World

4

Brands Drop David Dobrik Following Misconduct Allegations

5

See Joe Giudice's Reunion With His Daughters in the Bahamas

Latest News

Celebs Want You to Plan Your Vaccine in New COVID-19 PSA

See the Scary Moment Dua Lipa Was Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Exclusive

What It Was Like Filming E! True Hollywood Story Mid-Pandemic

Exclusive

Lauren Graham's Mighty Ducks Mom Is No Lorelai Gilmore

Get 50% Off Benefits Cosmetics & More at Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale

15 Healthy and Satisfying Snacks for Spring

Zac Efron Gets Supports From Vanessa Valladares During Rare Sighting