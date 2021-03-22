Chris Pine Sets Pulses Racing During Shirtless Los Angeles Outing

Spring has sprung! Chris Pine kicked off the start of a new season by turning heads in Los Angeles.
On Sunday, March 21, the Wonder Woman actor left his shirt at home for a stroll with his dog in Southern California. As the star, wearing a mask and sunglasses, worked up a sweat in the Hollywood Hills alongside his pit bull Wednesday Weld—who he adopted in 2016—Chris spotted the photographers snapping away, giving them a surprised expression.
As fans may recall, Chris' interactions with the paparazzi made headlines over the summer, even landing the Emmy-nominated actor the title of the internet's favorite Chris in Hollywood. Back in June, the star was spotted (let's say spotted vs. caught) casually walking with a brown paper bag from Skylight Books, an independent bookstore in L.A., while wearing navy shorts, a denim jacket on top of a grey T-shirt and a medical mask.
After seeing the photographers taking pictures, Chris turned the tables, hilariously pretending to snap pics of the paparazzi.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many social media users were also delighted to see Chris supporting the local bookstore and, of course, wearing a mask.
"Chris Pine proving men who read and wear a mask are smokin' hot! Let's see some other #HotMenWearMasks," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted, "chris pine really pulled ahead and became the best chris, it happened so slowly I didn't even notice it was happening."
In addition to his headline-making strolls, Chris has been keeping busy these days on film sets. On March 14, he wrapped the filming of Janus Metz's film, All the Old Knives, in which he plays a CIA operative name Henry Pelham.