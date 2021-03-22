Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ana de Armas Seemingly Addresses Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors After Necklace Photo

After her selfie spurred rumors of a rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas returned to social media to share a straightforward message. See her posts, below.

Ana de Armas appears to be taking it upon herself to shut down some rumors. 

After the 32-year-old Knives Out star inadvertently spurred speculation of a reconciliation with Ben Affleck via a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 21, the actress returned to social media later that day to seemingly set the record straight.

Her latest Instagram Story post featured the words "nope," "no" and "I don't think so" scattered across a black screen. At the bottom of the post was an emoji of a hand giving a peace sign. 

This followed a selfie in which she wore a necklace that had a half-heart pendant. The necklace appeared identical to ones she and Ben, 48, both wore in spring 2020 while they were dating, according to photos published by the Daily Mail

On Jan. 18, E! News learned that Ben and Ana had split up, less than 10 months after the pair confirmed their relationship. Back then, an insider told E! News that timing played a role in the breakup.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: Romance Rewind

"They brought a lot of good things into each other's lives, but ultimately, timing right now didn't allow for it to work out," the source shared at the time. "Their friends would not be disappointed if Ben and Ana revisited their relationship down the line."

Just days after the split was confirmed, Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, took part in an interview in which he referred to Ana as "the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person."

Instagram

Casey continued at the time, "My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.'"

