Demi Lovato Reflects on Her Emotional Return to the Stage After 2018 Overdose

Watch : Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

In 2020, Demi Lovato gave a haunting and emotional performance at the Grammys, making her return to the stage for the first time in almost two years since she suffered a near-fatal overdose.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, airing two days before the premiere of her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, the 28-year-old pop star details what was running through her mind during that onstage comeback, during which she sang her new ballad "Anyone."

"I didn't know if I'd ever step foot on a stage again," she recalled. "When I woke up in the hospital, I was like, I don't know the full extent of the damage that's been done. I hadn't tried singing yet."

In July 2018, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was hospitalized after overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home, which came months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled substance addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab center and sober living facility.