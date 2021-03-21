Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye: Where Things Stand Between Them After Their PDA-Filled Getaway

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

Have Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye rekindled their romance? It's a question everyone has on their mind after the two were spotted kissing and looking cozy on Friday, March 19 in Cabo, Mexico.

An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News the duo, who reportedly called it quits earlier this week after dating for five months, appeared to enjoy their time together during their mini getaway.

"They have been relaxing by the pool each day and seem to love being out in the sun all day," the observer shares. "They seem happy and all about each other. They are never far from one another, either on chaise lounges side-by-side or swimming together in the pool."

According to the eyewitness, Kristin and Jeff aren't afraid to flaunt their affection for each other. As the eyewitness put things, "They aren't shy with PDA and will kiss across their chairs or always reach for one another."