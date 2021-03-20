Why Katharine McPhee Doesn't Feel the "Pressure" to Get Back to Her Post-Pregnancy Body

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

Katharine McPhee isn't stressed about getting back to her pre-pregnancy body.

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," the Smash star, who just welcomed her first child with husband David Foster in February, explained to People. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

The American Idol alum added, "I don't even think about them right now! In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."

Katharine, who has discussed her battle with an eating disorder in the past, previously shared on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast that body image issues were a struggle during her pregnancy.

"I have felt really stable in my life in the last four or five years, and my weight has been sort of like more consistent," said the 36 year old on March 1. "But feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester."

While Katharine is now more comfortable in her own skin, she and her husband are dealing with the ups and downs of life with a new baby. The two have had to talk about just how much information they should share about their little one, named Rennie David Foster. David, apparently, wasn't thrilled when his wife revealed their son's name on the Today show.