Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Spotted Kissing in Cabo Days After Ending Their Romance

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

Kristin Cavallari has reunited with a recent flame.

Earlier this week, the Uncommon James founder was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Cabo, mere days after the two were reported to have split. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two looked extra cozying making out on the Mexican beach in bathing suits.

It was just this week that a source close to the Very Cavallari alum, who split from husband Jay Cutler last year, reported that Jeff and Kristin were no longer seeing each other after five months of dating.

"It was never that serious to begin with," the insider shared at the time. "She was having fun."

This isn't the first time Kristin and Jeff were seen vacationing together in Mexico. The mom of three was seen hanging out at Cabo's Nobu Hotel with Jeff, as well as some friends, in December of last year. At the time, the two even got hot and heavy on the dance floor, a source shared with E! News.