12 Fragrances Guaranteed to Make You Feel Good on the Inside and Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we've continued to navigate our new normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no denying beauty has played a major role in uplifting our spirits and bringing some sense of comfort.

And the simplest way to boost your energy and feel dolled up is by spritzing on perfume. According to Net-a-Porter, the right kind of fragrance can enhance your brain power, help with your mental health and add instant joy.

Case in point? Get an immediate burst of happiness with the delightful scent of vanilla or de-stress and calm your mind with notes of citrus and jasmine. Below, we've rounded up perfumes that will make you feel good on the inside and out.

Best of all? Today, Sunday, March 21, marks National Fragrance Day, so celebrate the holiday in style.