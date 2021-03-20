Watch Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Get Her Makeup Done by Chicago West

Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Makeovers? That's child's play.

On Saturday, March 20, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story adorable videos of her daughter True Thompson, 2, getting her makeup done by her cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter and third-eldest of her four kids.

The two children, who are just three months apart in age, are seen together in a small makeup room. True, wearing a blue Princess Jasmine costume, stands in front of Chicago, who is wearing a pink tutu and sitting in a plush pink chair. Chicago then applies a dark lipstick from her mom's KKW Beauty brand on True's lips, who turns around to look at her reflection in the mirror and lets out an excited scream as her cousin puts the same lipstick on her own mouth. True then takes the lipstick and applies it to her own lips again.

Khloe later shared a video of the little girls riding scooters together.

photos
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Khloe also posted a video of True playing by herself, pretending to go grocery shopping.

True, Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, who turned 3 in February, are part of the Kardashian family's "triplets," being so close in age. True will celebrated her third birthday in April.

See True Thompson's cutest photos:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps true with her lipstick in March 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
We All Scream For Ice Cream

True gave mom Khloe a huge smile while holding tightly onto her ice cream.

Instagram
Flair for Fashion

Khloe posted this photo of her "little fashionista" in February 2021. It's clear the stylish kiddo knows her way around a Nordstrom!

Instagram
Happy New Year!

True and her mom enjoy a low-key New Year's Eve by lounging in bed in matching glittery outfits.

Instagram
Christmas 2020

Khloe and True decorate Christmas cookies.

Instagram
Gingerbread Pals

True gets into the Christmas spirit by greeting some life-size inflatable gingerbread friends.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fire Truck Fire

Khloe and True visit their local fire station in October 2020.

Instagram
Paint Party

True has a messy good time painting pumpkins for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Gorgeous Galdiators

Khloe, Tristan and True glitter in gold while showing off their themed family costumes.

Instagram
Tribe Love

"Just a small piece of our little tribe of love!" Khloe posted with a pic of True and Stormi jet-setting.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Snack Time

"I am so obsessed with this angel!!!" Khloe wrote. "My baby bunny"

Instagram
A Dip in the Pool

True cooling down as summer 2020 approaches!

Instagram
True Turns 2!

"Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future," Khloe wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can't wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl."

Instagram
Daddy & Me

True and dad Tristan are all smiles during their father-daughter photoshoot. 

Instagram
2020 Mood

"How I feel about 2020," Khloe posted on Instagram amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Khloe Instagram
Mini Minnie

True gets her face painted at Chicago West's 2nd birthday party. "My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Khloe wrote. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed I was melting lol."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Golden Girls

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter appear at the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like...

Instagram
Girl Talk

"I can't wait until we can have conversations," Khloe wrote. "My best friend!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Model Behavior

A casual winter weekday with True!

Instagram
Pre-Xmas Present

"Merry Christmas everyone!! We starting decorating our house yesterday and @jeffleatham surprised True with this beautiful pink tree. It's safe to say that True loves it!!! Thankful and blessed beyond words!"

Instagram
Thanksgiving 2019

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe captioned this precious photo of herself and True. "I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time!"

photos
View More Photos From True Thompson's Cutest Photos
