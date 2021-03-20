Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron Have Fun Reunion 8 Months After DWTS Exit

Watch : Erin Andrews Speaks Out on "DWTS" Exit

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron may no longer be Dancing With the Stars co-hosts, but they still have quite the bond.

On March 18, Tom took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Erin enjoying a drink together at a restaurant, along with the caption, "Reunited & it feels so good with @erinandrews."

In the comments section, Erin joked, "Having sack after tequila after sack after tequila!!!"

Cat Deeley, the host of So You Think You Can Dance, added, "If only I could have sat at the next table ..... it would have been like old times."

Erin reposted Tom's photo to her own Instagram account. She even teased that the two might be up to something interesting in the caption, writing, "Always something in the works."

It wasn't the only pic shared that day. Tom also added a photo of him and Erin arm in arm to Instagram, along with the caption, "This reunion deserves another post."

This get together comes less than a year after Tom and Erin shared that they would no longer host Dancing With the Stars. Tom had worked on the show since its premiere in 2005, while Erin, a former DWTS contestant, joined as co-host in 2014. Tyra Banks has since taken over as emcee of the program.