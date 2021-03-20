Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos

Watch : Travis Barker Shares How He Feels About Kourtney Kardashian

Naughty, naughty, Kourtney Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a T-shirt bearing some NSFW words while on a date with Travis Barker on Friday, March 19. The two had dinner at one of their favorite restaurants, the celeb-friendly sushi eatery Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Kourtney, 41, and Travis, 45, have dined there together in the past, before they were a couple. In 2019, the longtime neighbors and friends had a family dinner at Nobu and the two were also photographed driving together, raising eyebrows about the nature of their relationship, which had occasionally been rumored to be more than platonic.

E! News learned earlier this year that they two have been dating since last December. They made their romance Instagram official in February, just after Valentine's Day. And their love appears to be stronger than ever. Kourtney and Travis' dinner on Friday marked the second time they were spotted out together in recent days.