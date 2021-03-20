Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Everything Matthew McConaughey Has Said About a Texas Governor Run

Matthew McConaughey may be following in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger and getting into politics. Here's what the actor had to say about his potential run for Texas governor.

By Kaitlin Reilly Mar 20, 2021 5:45 PMTags
Matthew McConaugheyCelebrities
Watch: Matthew McConaughey May Be Running as Governor for Texas

Will Texas be "alright, alright, alright" under a certain star's leadership?

Austin resident Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering throwing his hat in the ring of the 2022 Texas governor race. The Dallas Buyers Club star first teased the news earlier this month in a podcast interview with Crime Stoppers of Houston's The Balanced Voice podcast, telling the host Rania Mankarious that it's a "true consideration." 

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share," he explained. "What is my role? What is my category in my next chapter of life that I am going into now?" 

It's worlds away from what he told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last November. "Right now, no. I don't get politics," the 51 year old said at the time. "Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose."

Since then, Matthew has teased more about his potential role in the politics of his home state. On the March 18 episode of The Tonight Show this month, the Oscar winner told Jimmy Fallon that while he's "no further" than in the consideration phase, it would be an "honorable" position to find himself in, should he go that route. 

photos
Matthew McConaughey's Memoir Bombshells

Should he decide to officially make a bid for office, the Green Lights author would run against Governor Greg Abbott, who is up for re-election. The Texas Governor is a Republican, however, it's unclear what party Matthew would run under.

The actor told Texas newspaper The Longview News-Journal earlier this month, "I think, going in, to think Democrat or Republican or one of the other, is small thinking now and even becoming unconstitutional because you're supposed to serve the American people or the people of your state."

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Matt James Deleted Instagram Pictures After The Bachelor

2

Every Shocking Thing You Forgot About Fifty Shades of Grey

3

See Khloe Kardashian's Honest Response to Comments on Her Appearance

One thing is certain: Matthew wouldn't be the first Hollywood star to run for office. President Ronald Reagan was famously an actor before winning the White House, as was Arnold Schwarzenegger prior to his time as Governor of California from 2003 to 2007. 

Other stars who made the bid for governor include Sex and the City alum Cynthia Nixon, who lost in the Democratic primary to New York's current governor Andrew Cuomo in 2018. 

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Debuts Hot New Haircut: See Her Beautiful Bob

2
Exclusive

Why Dale Moss "Will Never Commit" to Clare Crawley Despite NYC Reunion

3

The Most Disturbing Revelations in the College Admissions Scandal Doc

4

How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Discussing Their Split

5
Exclusive

Why Matt James Deleted Instagram Pictures After The Bachelor

Latest News

Everything Matthew McConaughey Has Said About a Texas Governor Run

How Candace Cameron Bure's DaySpring Collection Is Inspiring Women

Every Shocking Thing You Forgot About Fifty Shades of Grey

Why Tokyo Olympics 2021 Won't Allow Spectators From Overseas

Score Up to 75% Off at Coach Outlet This Weekend

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale Has Your Favorite Brands at 50% Off

Get 50% Off Too Faced & More at Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty