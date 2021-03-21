Inside Kevin Federline's Private Family World

Watch : Kevin Federline Plays Coy Over Britney Spears Questions

"He's an amazing dad," Shar Jackson, mother of Federline's 19-year-old daughter, Kori, and 16-year-old son, Kaleb, who was born two months before her ex married Spears, told People in January 2007, just months after he and the "Baby One More Time..." singer split up.

"He's a great dad," she continued, "and if you said his name right now, Kori would go crazy. That's the love of her life." Asked to describe the child's bond with her father, Jackson said, "He was there for her every minute of her life until, you know, we weren't together anymore. He did everything for her, so I guess that's why." (He wasn't paying her child support, Jackson, also mom to a son and daughter with ex Corey Jackson, told Inside Edition in November 2006. But Federline was paying for school, "and they go to a very expensive private school.")

The Moesha actress said, "It's not really hard [to co-parent] because we were friends even before we were romantic and we were friends through being romantic and there was no reason to change that." As for Federline, "Everything he does, as far as his career, and everything like that, he does it for his kids. When he's doing that, I'm super mom. Hopefully we'll get to alternate but we always know the kids are first."

And the many angry fingers pointed at Federline following the demise of his and Spears' two-and-a-half-year marriage?

"He's a trouper," Jackson said. "He knows that everything in life is, you know, an experience and you learn from it and then you get past it. I'm not worried about him."