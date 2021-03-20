Here's Why Matt James Deleted His Instagram Pics After "Taxing" Bachelor Experience

Watch : Matt James Says Rachael Didn't "Fully Understand His Blackness"

Matt James has wiped his Instagram profile clean after breaking up with Rachael Kirkconnell on The Bachelor, marking the start of a new chapter in his life.

This week, the 29-year-old reality star has been rehashing history after Bachelor Nation was finally able to see how things unfolded in the series finale. But a source exclusively tells E! News, "Matt wants a fresh start now that his Bachelor season has ended."

"He is ready for new beginnings and that is one of the reasons he cleared his IG page," the insider explains. "He wants to step back and refocus his priorities. The show was very toxic and taxing on his mental health and he is glad it's over."

And though Matt had some understanding of The Bachelor franchise thanks to his friend Tyler Cameron, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, the source shares the show's first Black lead "had no idea how hard the process would be."