American Horror Story Season 10 Has a Movie-Themed Title

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Settle in for an American Horror Story: Double Feature.

That's the title for season 10 of the FX anthology, which creator Ryan Murphy just announced on social media. That title immediately had us thinking it might take place on a film set or in a movie theater, until we saw the subtitle: Two horrifying stories, one season.

So does the Double Feature just refer to the fact that it's two stories, or do the two stories also have to do with the a movie double feature? Do both stories take place on the beach, or just one? Is Macaulay Culkin in both stories, or just the one on the beach?

We don't have answers to any of these questions yet, but we've got enough excitement to possibly last us until the premiere. As long as neither of these horrifying stories involve a pandemic, we're thrilled no matter what—especially with this cast.