American Horror Story Season 10 Has a Movie-Themed Title

Ryan Murphy has revealed the official title for American Horror Story season 10 and we have so many questions

By Lauren Piester Mar 19, 2021 11:57 PM
TVMacaulay CulkinAmerican Horror StoryRyan MurphyEntertainment
Settle in for an American Horror Story: Double Feature

That's the title for season 10 of the FX anthology, which creator Ryan Murphy just announced on social media. That title immediately had us thinking it might take place on a film set or in a movie theater, until we saw the subtitle: Two horrifying stories, one season. 

So does the Double Feature just refer to the fact that it's two stories, or do the two stories also have to do with the a movie double feature? Do both stories take place on the beach, or just one? Is Macaulay Culkin in both stories, or just the one on the beach

We don't have answers to any of these questions yet, but we've got enough excitement to possibly last us until the premiere. As long as neither of these horrifying stories involve a pandemic, we're thrilled no matter what—especially with this cast. 

Culkin was the big surprise casting announcement for season 10, but the rest of the line-up ain't so bad either. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are both returning after taking season nine off, and Culkin's character will have "crazy erotic sex" with Kathy Bates' character. Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock will also star. 

Last week, Murphy posted the first photo from the set, featuring Grossman and Culkin all dressed in furs on the beach. 

Season 10 was originally set to premiere in fall 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. It is currently in production, and will premiere later this year on FX. 

