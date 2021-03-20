Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Morgan Stewart Shares Every Brutally Honest Detail About Giving Birth to Baby Row

Morgan Stewart's labor story is not for the faint of heart.

On Saturday, March 20's all-new Necessary Realness, host Morgan went into incredible detail about her birth journey with daughter Row. As E! News readers well know, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child with husband Jordan McGraw on February 16.

And, in the new footage above, Morgan revealed almost every single detail about baby Row's arrival. "So, I was due February 14 as you all know. I wanted her to be born either on her due date or I wanted her to be born after the 15th," Morgan dished before adding, "‘cause I felt like the 15th was too depressing. It was very walk of shame."

Worried that her daughter, years down the line, wouldn't have a date one year or her friends would be hungover after Valentine's Day, Morgan decided she wouldn't give birth on February 15. However, she did start inducing labor that day.

photos
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

"We went in, they put a lovely little pill up inside my cervix," she recalled. "Then middle of the night on the 15th, mama starts to get some contractions, started to not feel so good."

While discussing her contractions, which were "not fun," Morgan revealed she has "no f--king clue" how some people pass on medication. In fact, the E! personality said she was happy she got her epidural when she did as she isn't "a trooper."

"And then they wanted to put a Foley balloon in to help like, break your water and expand your cervix," she shared. "Water breaks in the middle of the nurse putting the Foley balloon in. Water erupts onto this woman."

Instagram

In typical Morgan fashion, she joked that she owes the nurse "a diamond ring" after this experience. "There was an eruption of water and she was like, ‘Was that the balloon?'" Morgan relayed. "I was like, 'Pretty sure that is me.' There was an entire puddle on the floor."

Despite the eruption of water, Morgan stayed dilated at four centimeters for nine hours on the 16th. Another unexpected moment? Row's face was tilted upwards, forcing Morgan to rotate positions every 35 minutes.

"I had to lay flat on my stomach with my big belly, boobs flat down with a balloon in-between my legs," she further shared. "By the way, I had two bags of pee on the side of me—Gatorade yellow."

Thankfully, it took only 35 minutes of pushing for Row to arrive. "They put her on my chest, I bawled. Don't tell anyone," Morgan gushed. "I just remember feeling like she was so small. I was staring at her, I was so overwhelmed."

Morgan has certainly settled into life as a new mom. She expressed, "The love grows every single day more and more to a place where that's what everyone says. Like, you cannot express the amount of pure emotion you feel towards something. You've never loved anything like this."

For all of this and more, including how Jordan's taken to fatherhood, watch the exclusive clip above.

Also, you can take a closer look at Morgan's first month of motherhood by scrolling through the images below.

Instagram
Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram
Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Instagram
Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Instagram
Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Instagram
Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Instagram
Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Instagram
Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Instagram
Happy Home

Morgan and Jordan return home with baby Row for the first time.

Instagram
Celebratory Meal

This mama missed raw fish! With pregnancy over, Morgan celebrates with her favorite meal: tons of delicious sushi rolls.

Instagram
Flowers From the FamilE!

Morgan shows off her bouquet and congratulatory card from her fellow Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Instagram
Bubbly for the New Baby

Morgan receives a bottle of champagne from friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Instagram
More Gifts

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas also gifted the new mom with gorgeous flowers.

Instagram
Custom Card

E!'s Erin Lim sent this adorable card.

Instagram
Row's Big Brother

Morgan's pup investigates the newest family member.

Instagram
Protective Pooch

He's already protective of baby Row.

Instagram
Doting Dad

"Row is loving life," Morgan shared with a video of dad Jordan adorably rocking his daughter to sleep.

Instagram
First Glimpse

Morgan shares our first close-up at little Row and the newborn holds mama's hand.

Instagram
"Forget It"

Morgan swoons over her hubby cradling little Row.

Instagram
Cuddles With Mama

Morgan Stewart said she was in "literal heaven" in this snap with baby Row.

Instagram
Baby Row's First Outing

Morgan shared this image by husband Jordan McGraw, which commemorated Baby Row's first outing.

Instagram
First Mirror Selfie

The Daily Pop co-host captioned this photo with her daughter, "Row's first mirror selfie."

Instagram
Fashionable Essentials

On her Instagram Story, Morgan quipped, "Grandma handling all the essentials."

Instagram
Sweet Treat

In honor of Row's arrival, Morgan received a delicious cake.

Instagram
An Adventure Outdoors

While on an outing outdoors, Morgan joked, "And on the 11th day we made it outside."

Instagram
1 Month Old

Morgan holds her daughter in celebration of her turning one month.

