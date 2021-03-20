Morgan Stewart Shares Every Brutally Honest Detail About Giving Birth to Baby Row

Morgan Stewart's labor story is not for the faint of heart.
On Saturday, March 20's all-new Necessary Realness, host Morgan went into incredible detail about her birth journey with daughter Row. As E! News readers well know, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child with husband Jordan McGraw on February 16.
And, in the new footage above, Morgan revealed almost every single detail about baby Row's arrival. "So, I was due February 14 as you all know. I wanted her to be born either on her due date or I wanted her to be born after the 15th," Morgan dished before adding, "‘cause I felt like the 15th was too depressing. It was very walk of shame."
Worried that her daughter, years down the line, wouldn't have a date one year or her friends would be hungover after Valentine's Day, Morgan decided she wouldn't give birth on February 15. However, she did start inducing labor that day.
"We went in, they put a lovely little pill up inside my cervix," she recalled. "Then middle of the night on the 15th, mama starts to get some contractions, started to not feel so good."
While discussing her contractions, which were "not fun," Morgan revealed she has "no f--king clue" how some people pass on medication. In fact, the E! personality said she was happy she got her epidural when she did as she isn't "a trooper."
"And then they wanted to put a Foley balloon in to help like, break your water and expand your cervix," she shared. "Water breaks in the middle of the nurse putting the Foley balloon in. Water erupts onto this woman."
In typical Morgan fashion, she joked that she owes the nurse "a diamond ring" after this experience. "There was an eruption of water and she was like, ‘Was that the balloon?'" Morgan relayed. "I was like, 'Pretty sure that is me.' There was an entire puddle on the floor."
Despite the eruption of water, Morgan stayed dilated at four centimeters for nine hours on the 16th. Another unexpected moment? Row's face was tilted upwards, forcing Morgan to rotate positions every 35 minutes.
"I had to lay flat on my stomach with my big belly, boobs flat down with a balloon in-between my legs," she further shared. "By the way, I had two bags of pee on the side of me—Gatorade yellow."
Thankfully, it took only 35 minutes of pushing for Row to arrive. "They put her on my chest, I bawled. Don't tell anyone," Morgan gushed. "I just remember feeling like she was so small. I was staring at her, I was so overwhelmed."
Morgan has certainly settled into life as a new mom. She expressed, "The love grows every single day more and more to a place where that's what everyone says. Like, you cannot express the amount of pure emotion you feel towards something. You've never loved anything like this."
