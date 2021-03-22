Lauren Graham Reveals Her Mighty Ducks Role Is No Lorelai Gilmore

Watch : Lauren Graham Promises a Nostalgic Return to "Mighty Ducks"

One of our favorite TV moms.

We're, of course, talking about Lauren Graham, who famously played single moms Lorelai Gilmore, between 2000 and 2007 on Gilmore Girls, and Sarah Braverman, between 2010 and 2015 on Parenthood. And, on Friday, March 26, fans will see Lauren step into a different matriarchal role on Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Yet, as Lauren shared with E! News in an exclusive chat, her new part has some discernible differences from her past beloved TV characters. "It feels different to me," Lauren dished. "First of all, I liked that I'm playing a character that has a job that I understand, as opposed to Sarah Braverman had a lot of jobs, Lorelai handed people keys."

Per Lauren, her character Alex works in an office and is hoping to become a lawyer. "I relate to that," she continued. "I liked that she's a little bit of an underdog. You know, Lorelai certainly comes in with confidence to most situations and this is someone who still got some growing to do."