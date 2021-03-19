Saweetie Confirms Split From Quavo After “Too Much Betrayal”

Watch : Kim Loses Her S--t, J-Rod's PDA & Saweetie Sparks Split Rumors

Saweetie and Quavo are no longer an item. The "Tap In" rapper confirmed the news on Twitter days after fans noticed the two had stopped following one another on Instagram.

"I'm single," Saweetie tweeted on March 19. "I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

Fortunately, Saweetie has the support of her fans, who quickly showered the singer with love upon reading her message about her split from the Migos artist.

One fan tweeted, "Wishing you love, healing, prosperity & moving on to better this year." Another added, "You will heal! We love you girl!! Ready for the good that will come to you after this!! time for the ICY UPGRADE!!!" A third shared, "Damnnnn smh I'm sorry babygirl, but obviously you WILL find better Sparkles doesn't make it hurt any less but it's something to look forward to! We love you so so much."

The news of the split comes just one day after Saweetie appeared on Revolt TV show Respectfully Justin, which her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs hosts. In the interview, she said that the worst thing a man ever did to her was "broke her heart," and added that she has "always been in a relationship, faithful, Cancer sh-t."