Tour Chrishell Stause's Hollywood Home After a Must-See Spring Refresh

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recently partnered with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls to revamp her Los Angeles space. Take a tour inside the refreshed rooms.

Watch: Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

Chrishell Stause is ready for a spring refresh.

After spending months and months at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Selling Sunset star finally had some time to focus on making her house a true home. And while the real estate agent is known for selling mansions all across Los Angeles, Chrishell wanted to team up with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx to help transform her space.

"I've been shopping at their stores for so long but to use them to completely overhaul my space has just been exactly what I was looking for," she exclusively shared with E! News. "When you actually do it, you're like, 'Why didn't I do this sooner?' They have so many quality products. Their prices are great and I was able to showcase my personality in my space." 

Chrishell added, "If I'm going to be spending so much time in my space, I really want to love it and I really want to make it my own."

read
Go Inside JoJo Fletcher's Newly Decorated Dallas Home With Jordan Rodgers

While her Selling Sunset co-stars have yet to see the new space in person, some have been given a preview thanks to Facetime. According to initial reviews, they all approve. As Chrishell shared, "I even got Amanza's approval and Amanza does all interior designer so I thought her approval was very nice because this is what she does."

As the spring season begins, the Oppenheim Group realtor is giving E! News a look inside her Los Angeles home. Keep scrolling to see her favorite rooms and find out how you can pick up similar pieces at an affordable price.

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
Welcome Home

"Spring is coming so I really wanted to do a spring refresh and now I feel like it lets the light in more," Chrishell Stause shared with E! News after redecorating her home with help from Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. "It's a revamp and now we can start fresh. Let's bring in good karma." 

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
You're Invited

When guests enter Chrishell's home, the real estate agent hopes the space feels welcoming. "Some of these homes don't feel inviting," she admitted. "It doesn't matter how much money they cost. They don't feel inviting and that's the No. 1 thing I wanted. I wanted it to feel inviting and welcoming and cozy and warm and those are all words I use when I love a space." 

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
Inspired

How does Chrishell get inspired for home decor? "A lot of times, I'll see a magazine and be like, 'Okay, I want it just like that...' I picked really warm grays, gold, dusty pink and a really soft blue. I stuck with that and it was easy." 

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
Cheers

Instead of having fitness equipment in the corner of her room, Chrishell decided to switch it out for a bar cart. Who's ready for happy hour? 

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
Final Look

When decorating her home, Chrishell also kept her four-legged friends in mind. Spoiler alert: Their tails are wagging. 

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
A Perfect Match

"I used pops of gold to elevate the space," Chrishell revealed. "I was able to find so many pieces that worked so well together." 

Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls
Job Well Done

"How great does my living room look?!" Chrishell wrote on Instagram. "Especially loving my new chic marble coffee table and plush throw pillows, which came at an incredible price." 

If you like Chrishell's style, here's your chance to shop for similar styles! 

Berkshire Blanket Velvet Loft Throw

"I really was inspired by cozy things," Chrishell shared with E! News. "I want things that are warm. I really want something to feel inviting." 

$17
T.J. Maxx

SoHo Living 2pk Velvet Pillows

"You go in for one thing and you leave with 50," Chrishell joked to E! News when describing her trips to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx. "Oh, actually this could work in this room. You get design inspiration when you're in the stores. That has happened to me so many times." 

$25
Marshalls

Jofran Adjustable Stool

Looking for a comfortable and stylish stool for your kitchen? Look no further than this wood and metal stool that has an adjustable height. 

$80
T.J. Maxx

Thro 20x20 Woven Textured Pillow

Chrishell wanted to add touches of pink to her rooms to help create an inviting space. This texture pillow is perfect to add to your couch or family room chair. 

$20
Marshall's

Thro Set Of 4 Philip Lace Haze Faux Linen Placemats

No table setting is complete without some placemats. Depending on your space, choose from bright white, natural or navy colors. Warning: These just went on sale making them less than $3 each. 

$15
$10
T.J. Maxx

Jolie Fleur 15in Tulip In Ceramic Pot

Let's face it: Not everyone can make it to the farmer's market every week for fresh flowers. Instead, spruce up your space with a textured pot that includes realistic faux tulips. It looks authentic and saves money overtime. 

$17
Marshalls

Giada De Laurentiis reveals her Marshalls finds that made her say "wow." Plus, see the denim our shopping editors are loving for spring

