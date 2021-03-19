Lizzo's Next Project Is Looking for Dancers to Bring "That Ass"

Watch : Lizzo's Feeling Good as Hell on Her Vegan Diet

If you've got the juice, Lizzo is looking for you.

The three-time Grammy winner is turning her hunt for "big girl" backup dancers into a reality competition show with Amazon Prime, she and the streaming platform announced on Friday, March 19.

Specifically, Lizzo is seeking curvaceous models and dancers to join her crew and twerk on stage.

The "Truth Hurts" artist posted a beachy Instagram video to announce the casting call, saying, "Where are all the big girls? That's what I wanna know." She teased, "Bring yourself and that ass."

In the caption, Lizzo gave the deets behind her project: "I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I'M LOOKIN FOR YOU!"

The body activist went on, "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!" As she put it, "It's time to change the game!"