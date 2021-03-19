Catch Some Z's With These 11 Super Cute Pajamas

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy World Sleep Day!
Whether you need a cup of coffee every morning to make up for lost sleep or you get a full nine hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, we totally understand. Sleep can be a tricky thing, especially with daylight saving time throwing off everyone's sleep schedule this past week. But, we've learned sometimes a fun pair of pajamas is the key to getting quality shut-eye.
In honor of World Sleep Day, we've rounded up 11 super cute pajamas from brands like Eberjey, PJ Salvage and Flora Nikrooz. And with more time at home, pajamas are no longer reserved for nighttime wear. Not to mention, these pajamas are so chic and comfy, it's ok if you still have them on by dinnertime. We won't tell!
For 11 pajamas that we're obsessed with, scroll below and catch some Z's in style!
Gisele Printed Short PJ Set
Eberjey is our go-to for pajamas! Not only do they have the cutest styles, their pajamas are made with a super-soft modal jersey blend. Trust us when we say you'll never want to take off the Gisele Short Set!
White Piping Detail Long Satin PJ Set
With a long sleeve button-up shirt and an elasticated waistband on the matching bottoms, this darling set from PrettyLittleThing is a must! We love the classic look and feel of this set.
PJ Salvage Leaf Dreams Pajama Pants
PJ Salvage pajamas have been a staple in our wardrobe for years! Between the dreamy fabrics and cute designs, we can't get enough of the brand's incredible selection of pajamas. We just added these colorful leaf pants to our cart!
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas
You can never have too many tie-dye sets! This lightweight satin set has over 4,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon and is only $20. Score!
Honeydew Intimates Jersey Pajama Sleep Set
We heart this Honeydew set! Featuring a cozy fabric blend and elastic banded waist, this set is perfect for lazy weekend days at home.
Navy and White Stripe Satin Short PJ Set
We're grabbing this set for ourselves and our BFFS for our next Girl's Night In! Featuring a button-up shirt top and elasticated waist shorts, this striped set is a must for summer nights.
Flora Nikrooz Floretta Sleep Set
Available in pink and black, this lace trimmed set is perfect for looking and feeling your best come bedtime. It offers a luxurious fabric that gives off a cooling effect.
Women's Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Made with a luxe bamboo-based fabric, this must-have pajama set offers enhanced breathability, temperature regulation and comfort to set you up for a good night's sleep. Plus, this set is on sale for 20% off!
Ekouaer Womens Pajama Set
This set has us starry eyed! With nineteen colors and prints to choose from, you're bound to find a version of this uber cozy set that matches your aesthetic.
Maaji Pant Set
We're obsessed with this adorable PJ set! Between the floral print and bold hues, bedtime never looked so chic.
Splendid Shortie PJ Set
Splendid is another favorite of ours when it comes to uping our wardrobe's cozy factor! This set is perfect for summer and warmer nights ahead.