Danica Patrick Reveals What She's Looking For in a Partner After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Racecar driver Danica Patrick knows what she's looking for in a relationship.
"When you know what you don't want, you know what you do want," Danica, who split from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July, explained on the March 18 episode of the Tamron Hall Show. "They're going to be an extremely high-quality person with boxes to check. It's not as if there's a lot of boxes to check, it's just that I know what I want now. I'm not willing to compromise or bend as much."
Danica, who is the author of the book Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that Will Absolutely Change Your Life, also shared that now that she has "healed and processed the imperfections" that exist within herself, she's become a lot more relaxed about judging other people.
"If someone is lazy, I judge that, because I don't allow myself to be lazy," she explained. "But if I can create a healthy dynamic within myself and doing it more, which is 'resting,' now if someone is 'resting,' it used to be called 'lazy,' but I'm not triggered anymore. The person that's across from me is not seen in such a judgmental light anymore, because I'm not judging myself. As you heal, you're able to coexist with people in a much easier way."
Danica and Aaron's split came as a surprise to many fans. After all, as of March 2020, the NFL player was planning on proposing, an insider told E! News.
"He's become less private about his relationship because he's really proud to have her by his side," the source shared at the time. "They are completely smitten and committed to each other, and they're in it for the long haul."
However, seven months after the pair announced their breakup, Aaron revealed he not only moved on, but was also engaged. Though he didn't name his fiancée—that's Shailene Woodley ICYMI—the Big Little Lies alum later told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that they actually had been engaged for "a while."
As for Danica, she's more than comfortable in her own skin. After a troll on Instagram criticized her for her "failed" relationship with Aaron, she wrote to her followers, "If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed. Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours."