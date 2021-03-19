Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Demi Lovato Says She Had to "Die to Wake Up" After Overdose

Nearly three years after her overdose, Demi Lovato is reflecting on what she was dealing with behind the scenes in the time leading up to her hospitalization and how close she came to death.

Not all was as it seemed for Demi Lovato

In a newly released preview from the "I Love Me" singer's CBS Sunday Morning interview, which will air on March 21, Lovato sat down with correspondent Tracy Smith, who had also interviewed the performer in 2016. 

Reflecting on her near-fatal overdose in July 2018, Lovato said, "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes...If no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here."
 
Fortunately, that is not what happened. "I'm grateful," she said, "that I'm sitting here today."

During their first sit-down, they discussed Lovato's addiction, rehab stays and road to recovery. "We had a similar conversation in 2016," Smith told her. "What happened?"

As Lovato, now 28, responded, "I was probably 24 when we did the interview...I'm in recovery from a bunch of things and I have been sober for however many years, but I'm still miserable."

As Lovato put it, "For the first time in my life, [I] had to essentially die to wake up."

While that's all the preview showed from the new interview, looking back at 2016, Lovato acknowledged her survival. "It's cool that I'm successful," Lovato told Smith at the time, "but the most successful thing that I've done is been able to beat my addiction and that I'm sitting alive in front of you today."

Now, nearly three years after she faced death, Lovato revisited her secret drug addiction and how everything unfolded behind the scenes for a YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, set to premiere on March 23. 

For more on revelations from Lovato's documentary, read E! News' breakdown here

