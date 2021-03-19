90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Alexei Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiancé universe is about to get a little bigger.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik took to Instagram on March 19 to announce they're expecting their second child. "Yes, it's true," he wrote, "we are expecting baby number 2!!!"

The happy news comes less than a year after the couple welcomed their son Shai in April 2020.

"It's true, we are expecting Babybrov #2!" Loren wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her baby bump. "We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!"

Until then, they're on the hunt for monikers, with Loren asked her 1.1 million followers to help them come up with a "nickname for our little embryo."

Though it's their second, they still have butterflies. "We can't believe we're doing it again!" Loren and Alexei told People, which was first to break the news. "Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!"

And they're not the only ones excited about the new addition. "Every time we tell Shai he's going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile," they said. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl—as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it!"