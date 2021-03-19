Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Travis Barker Shows His Love for Kourtney Kardashian in Sweet New Photo

Travis Barker took to social media to show Kourtney Kardashian just how he feels about her. Keep scrolling for the sweet moment.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are proving once again that they're still going strong.

On Friday, March 19, the Blink-182 musician took to Instagram to show his 3.3 million followers who has his heart. In a photo posted to his Story, a message—written in chocolate—on the back of a white plate reads, "Travis [heart] Kourtney."

So, it's safe to say this duo is smitten with each other!

The couple has been almost inseparable since they confirmed their relationship in February. At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shared a photo of her holding hands with Travis to social media. In response to Kourtney's post, the "Not My Problem" singer commented a black heart emoji on the pic.

Although a source revealed at the time that the couple have been "very low-key," fans can't help but enjoy their adorable PDA moments. On Feb. 27, the Poosh founder shared photos of herself in a purple-hued recording studio just hanging out. Travis commented a devil emoji and shared the post to his Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Playful on Date Night

On March 18, the pair were spotted embracing each other while waiting for valet to drop off their car outside Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, Calif.

The source also told E! News last month that the chemistry between the stars "has always been there."

"They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent," the insider explained. "He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

Travis shares two kids, Landon Asher, 17, and Alabama Luella, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children Mason Dash, 11, Penelope Scotland, 8, and Reign Ashton, 6, with her ex Scott Disick.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

