Paris Hilton Debuts Hot New Haircut: See Her Beautiful Bob

Paris Hilton took to Instagram on Thursday, March 18 to debut her hot new haircut. Th 40-year-old star said goodbye to her long locks and hello to a shoulder-length style. Paris sported a similar 'do in the Lanvin Spring/Summer 2021 advertising campaign, and it looks like she liked it so much that she decided to go for the chop.

"I was so inspired by my new @LanvinOfficial campaign that I had my hair cut short," she captioned images of her modeling her beautiful long bob. "What do you all think about my new look?"

It looks like her celebrity friends were a fan of the big reveal, too. "ARE YOU OKAY?!?!?!?" Ashley Benson wrote in the comments section. "You are stunnnnning sis. Literally insanity."

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna left a series of fire emojis.

Not only is Paris rocking a new haircut, but she's also starting a new chapter. Last month, the entrepreneur and DJ announced she's engaged to Carter Reum.