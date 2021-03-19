Adam Brody Admits He “Didn’t Love” This Part of Gilmore Girls

Watch : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

In hindsight, Adam Brody has a soft spot for Gilmore Girls.

During a March 18 interview with The AV Club, the Ready or Not star revealed a production secret about the beloved show that felt a little extra to the star.

"[The script] was a joy. It was phenomenally well written. I remember at the time chafing a little at how exacting they were with the dialogue," he recalled. "They had two script supervisors. I've never seen that before or since. One for continuity's sake and the other purely to go through dialogue and after every take go to every actor 'You missed the pause.' I thought that was—I didn't love it."

However, later in life, Adam saw the beauty in the system, explaining, "In hindsight, almost 20 years later, I realize that's still some of the best written stuff I've ever gotten to do and the rarity of it… If they wanted it word-for-word perfect, they're writing at such a high level, they deserve it. Who was I to chafe at that?"