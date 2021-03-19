Adam Brody Admits He “Didn’t Love” This Part of Gilmore Girls

In hindsight, Adam Brody has a soft spot for Gilmore Girls.
During a March 18 interview with The AV Club, the Ready or Not star revealed a production secret about the beloved show that felt a little extra to the star.
"[The script] was a joy. It was phenomenally well written. I remember at the time chafing a little at how exacting they were with the dialogue," he recalled. "They had two script supervisors. I've never seen that before or since. One for continuity's sake and the other purely to go through dialogue and after every take go to every actor 'You missed the pause.' I thought that was—I didn't love it."
However, later in life, Adam saw the beauty in the system, explaining, "In hindsight, almost 20 years later, I realize that's still some of the best written stuff I've ever gotten to do and the rarity of it… If they wanted it word-for-word perfect, they're writing at such a high level, they deserve it. Who was I to chafe at that?"
For those not in the GG fandom, Adam played Dave Rygalski, the boyfriend of Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), the best friend of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).
Dave's run on the show didn't last too long, as he left the series to appear in The O.C. as Seth Cohen. So, which beloved character did Adam enjoy playing more? Well it's not that simple.
"Dave was short-lived so who knows what missteps he would have made in a longer arc, I'm sure he was not as infallible as he seemed," he assessed. "So, it's not a real fair comparison with Dave; he only got one window into one relationship in his life but he really put it all out there and sacrificed and it was a little bit heroic. Even though he was likable, and it's been a long time, and maybe I'll reassess when I see it again, but I don't know if Seth was ever heroic."
He continued, "If you recall, please let me know. I'm open to be proven wrong, but I can't recall him doing anything quite heroic. Not that Dave was like, you know, Braveheart or anything. But he seemed like he sacrificed. It seemed like he kind of drove himself crazy to win over Lane."