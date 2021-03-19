Why Fans Think Justin Bieber's New Song "Ghost" Is About His Ex Selena Gomez

Something—or someone—is haunting Justin Bieber.
With the debut of his sixth studio album, Justice, Beliebers are going through the pop star's lyrics with a fine-tooth comb and now one of his new tracks, "Ghost," has their attention. As the title suggests, the tracks seems to be about Bieber's longing for someone who is no longer with him, either romantically, physically or both.
"I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow / I know you cross the bridge that I can't follow," he sings. "Since the love that you left is all that I get / I want you to know that / If I can't be close to you / I'll settle for the ghost of you / I miss you more than life / And if you can't be next to me / Your memory is ecstasy."
With love and former flames on the brain, some fans immediately pointed to Bieber's most famous ex, Selena Gomez. ""Listen I'm not a jelena shipper," one fan tweeted, "and I'm not even one to throw selena into everything involving justin bc at the end of the day they're two separate people living two separate lives...but ghost screams selena like...SCREAMS her
Another echoed, "'I want you to know that if i can't get close to you, i'll settle for the ghost of you.. i miss you more than life and if you can't be next to me your memory is ecstasy' you're telling me justin didn't write ghost about SELENA?!???? plz."
Meanwhile, some fans aren't jumping to that conclusion. "I bet Justin's song 'Ghost' is NOT about Selena," a fan clapped back. "It's probably about his family members who have passed away, or it's just for the grief of COVID victims. I hate it when people still try to tangle them... I know I'm not the only one who's glad Jelena is COMPLETELY OVER!!!"
It's not rare for fans to find connections to Bieber and Gomez in each other's music. While the two have moved on from each other—Bieber has been married to Hailey Bieber for more than two years now—listeners also theorized Gomez's recent Spanish-language single about overcoming heartbreak, "De Una Vez," might have been about the Biebs, too.
While the jury's still out, you be the judge.