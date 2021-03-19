Addison Rae Launches Music Career: Listen to Her Debut Single "Obsessed"

Watch : Addison Rae Subtly Nods at Bryce Hall Breakup Rumors

Surprise! Addison Rae is getting into the music business.

At midnight on Friday, March 19, the TikTok star dropped her debut single "Obsessed," a self-love anthem that will have you dancing into the weekend. "OBSESSED out NOW on all platforms!!!!!" Addison, who also released an accompanying music video, told her 36.7 million Instagram followers. "I'm so emotional right now. this song makes me feel so many things!!! I love music. that's all."

While Addison initially rose to fame on social media, she's been exploring other avenues over the last year—including acting. As fans may recall, Addison is set to appear in the She's All That remake, which will reportedly premiere on Netflix in late 2021. For now, it seems as though Addison is focused on making a name for herself in the music industry.

"I'm obsessed with me as much as you / Say you'd die for me I'd die for me too," she sings on her debut track. "And if I lost you, I'd still have me, I can't lose / When you say that you're obsessed with me, me too."