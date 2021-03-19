Watch Michelle Obama Break Jimmy Fallon's Heart With Harsh Comments About His Movie Career

Watch : Michelle Obama Brings Joy, Food and Celebs in "Waffles + Mochi"

Michelle Obama clearly doesn't want Jimmy Fallon to quit his day job.

The former first lady visited The Tonight Show on Thursday, March 18, where she revealed she's not exactly the biggest fan of the movies he made before shifting his career to focus on hosting his talk show.

During a round of "Settles It," in which Michelle quickly answered a series of hot-button questions, Jimmy perhaps dug his own grave by asking whether she preferred his 2004 action-comedy flick Taxi that co-starred Queen Latifah, or his 2005 rom-com Fever Pitch, in which he appeared opposite Drew Barrymore.

"This is the best question, coming up," the host teased. "Better movie, Taxi or Fever Pitch?"

Michelle replied, "Taxi," leading Jimmy to clap his hands with delight. However, he probably should have just quickly moved on to the next question.

"But I've seen neither," she then informed him. Oof. At this, he immediately appeared deflated as he asked, "What are you talking about? No, don't you even dare!"