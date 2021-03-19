Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Women Everywhere Love Jessica Simpson's Fashion Empire

Jessica Simpson is the definition of a boss babe!

Jessica Simpson, Create & Cultivate Christopher Polk/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Over the past few weeks we've been highlighting our favorite celebrity boss babes in honor of Women's History Month. And while they all have created incredible brands that support and uplift women everywhere, Jessica Simpson's fashion empire might take the cake.

In 2006, the singer turned entrepreneur launched her clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, and ever since the brand has grown exponentially to include shoes, purses, bedding and much more. Season after season, the collection continues to prove its firm grasp on trends and the needs of women everywhere. Although Sequential Brands Group acquired a majority of the business in 2015, Jessica remained involved and still serves as the face of the brand. Oh, and did we mention it's a billion dollar company!

The "With You" singer has truly created a brand that is not only an anomaly among other celebrity brands, but also a destination for women of all sizes to feel empowered.

For our favorite Jessica Simpson Collection items at the moment, scroll below!

Why Women Everywhere Love Beyonce's Ivy Park Clothing Line

Jessica Simpson Zayde Slide Sandal

In five must-have colors, these sandals will help you go from the office to date night. Plus, they offer a chunky heel and quilted footbed for ultimate comfort and support.

$79
Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson Marina Striped Longline Cardigan

This cardigan looks so cozy! Pair it with your favorite jeans and some booties and you'll be ready to go.

$90
$67
Macy's

Jessica Simpson Shelbie Platform Slide Sandal

These sandals scream summer! So, kick off your winter boots and slip on these bad boys for the coolest summer look.

$89
Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson Trendy Plus Size Mika Best Friend Skinny Jeans

Upgrade your denim rotation with the Mika Best Friend Jeans! They offer a skinny fit through hips and thighs and hit at the ankle.

$70
$52
Macy's

Jessica Simpson Women's Milaye Strappy Sandals

Add some fun to your outfit! Pair them with a fun dress and get ready to strut your stuff.

$89
$70
Macy's

Jessica Simpson Batik Babe Caftan Cover-Up

Look and feel your best at the pool or beach with this darling caftan. We especially love the print and drawstring waistline!

$88
Macy's

Jessica Simpson Ribbed Plunge Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

Available in five different colors, this suit has moderate bottom coverage and trendy cutouts at the hips. You're sure to get tons of compliments at your next pool party!

$98
Macy's

