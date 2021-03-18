Armie Hammer Denies Violently Raping a Woman as Police Launch Investigation

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Armie Hammer has adamantly denied allegations of rape and abuse brought forth by a former partner.

On Thursday, March 18, Gloria Allred and a woman by the name of Effie, who declined to give her last name, spoke to the press about her alleged relationship with the actor.

During the press conference, Effie alleged their relationship began in 2016 after meeting on Facebook. Effie, who was 20 years old at the time, said she "fell in love with him instantly."

As their "relationship progressed rapidly," Effie claimed Hammer used "clear manipulation tactics" as a way to "test my devotion to him." Armie's behavior "became increasingly more violent," she alleged, adding, "He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually."

During one encounter, Effie claimed Hammer raped her.

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles," Effie alleged, "During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."