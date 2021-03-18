Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Quack Attack: Original Mighty Ducks Stars to Appear in New Disney+ Series

Quack! Quack! Quack! It won't just be Emilio Estevez returning for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Soar to the story to see who is returning in episode six.

This will give you a reason to quack!

On Thursday, March 18, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers creator Steven Brill, who wrote the original Mighty Ducks franchise, announced that some of the OG stars will be appearing in episode six of the Disney+ series. As Brill told EW, former cast members Elden Henson, Matt Doherty, Vincent LaRusso, Marguerite Moreau, Garette Henson and Justin Wong will all be reprising their roles.

"It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez) has with Fulton (Henson)—they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days," Brill said. "This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story."

We can't say we're entirely surprised to learn this update as Brill previously teased cameos at a virtual TV Critics Association panel in February. "We've always been trying, throughout the whole series, to bring people literally, emotionally and suggestively back into the story," he said at the time. "So, it should be fun."

What The Mighty Ducks Stars Are Up to Now

As for a potential Joshua Jackson cameo? It seems The Mighty Ducks squad will have to fly without Charlie.

Brill told EW that Jackson was "too busy, just working, and the pandemic hit so it wasn't really possible with his schedule." Yet, he hasn't ruled out Jackson's return altogether.

He added, "I hope Josh makes a reappearance in the future, for sure."

And, if Charlie does return at some point, he won't be on the best terms with Coach Bombay. Or, at least, that's what Brill teased. Per the creator, Coach Bombay and Charlie "aren't necessarily talking right now, they're in a down period."

Disney

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which will premiere on March 26, follows a new team of underdogs. Specifically, after 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the now popular Mighty Ducks team, mom Alex (Lauren Graham) helps him form a new hockey team.

In their hunt for an ice rink, they meet the now hockey hating Gordon Bombay (Estevez). Noon's teammates are played by Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Maxwell Simkins, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Bella Higginbotham and De'Jon Watts.

For the rest of the saga, be sure to catch the premiere next week.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres Friday, March 26 on Disney+.

