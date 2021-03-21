QVC's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 11 Spring Must-Haves Under $50 to Buy Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
QVC is kicking off spring with a fabulous sale!
As temperatures begin to rise and the sun starts to shine even later, the shopping network has surprised fans with a free shipping & handling day. That's right, thousands upon thousands of products on-air and online can ship to your house for free. The only catch is you have to order by Sunday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Throughout the pandemic, QVC has seen an increase in customers who want to shop from home. And whether you are looking for delicious food, beauty products or home decor, the network has plenty of items from brands you love to choose from.
Whatever you need this spring, QVC is here to help. Keep scrolling to see what we'd love for the new season.
Cheryl's 24-Piece Easter Frosted Cutout Cookie Assortment
Kick off spring with something delicious from Cheryl's. Their latest assortment includes fresh buttercream frosted cookies that are all individually wrapped. Share with friends or freeze them to allow for delicious treats all season long.
Set of 3 Chicks with Bunny Ears by Valerie
When it's time to celebrate a holiday, QVC shoppers trust Valerie Parr Hill to create and deliver thoughtful decor for any room in your home. This Easter season is no different thanks to her three chick figurines.
Peace Love World Jersey Knit Love to Lounge Long Sleeve Hoodie
Whether you're working from home and trying to stay comfy or simply wanting to spread some cheer in the great outdoors, Peace Love World's hoodie and matching sweatpants are the items for you. And yes, you're going to love the stretch French terry fabrication.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic CloudHydrating Gel
As the temperatures change and a new season begins, don't hesitate to make skincare a priority. For those looking for some help under the eyes, Peter Thomas Roth's product helps moisturize the area and help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Skechers BOBs Canvas Slip On Espadrilles—Flexpadrille
Whether you are safely running errands or enjoying a walk in the neighborhood, make sure your feet look and feel their best with Sketchers. These slip-on espadrilles are perfect for spring and go well with Sketchers apparel.
Jim Shore Heartwood Creek 1st Annual Spring & Easter White Angel
Looking for a thoughtful gift for someone celebrating the Easter season? Jim Shore's Heartwood Creek Collection has a wide assortment of figurines to choose from including his Easter Angel series.
Poo-Pourri Spring Bundle Set of (3) 2-oz Deodorizers with Boxes
Never underestimate the power of Poo-Pourri! Freshen up your bathroom with the brand's spring flavors including peaches and berries, peony blossom and waterlily rose. The affordable set offers up to 300 total trips to the bathroom.
Grampa's Weeder No Bending Weed Removal Tool
Calling all gardeners! This garden tool lets you easily remove weeds by simply pressing it into the ground and leaning it to the side. There's a reason QVC has already sold thousands of theses in the first weeks of March along.
Jennifer Miller x G.I.L.I. S/2 Face Coverings w/ Fashion Chain
As health officials continue to ask Americans to wear face coverings, jewelry designer Jennifer Miller and Today's Jill Martin teamed up to make the familiar accessory much more fashionable. In just a few short weeks, the item has already become customer top-rated.
Beekman 1802 Special Edition 3-Piece Lip Balm Trio
It's time to see why Beekman 1802 neighbors across the country can't get enough of the brand's lip balm. Formulated with goat milk, botanicals and other key ingredients, this trio helps moisturize dry lips all season long. Plus, it's less than a $20 bill.
Prive Revaux Chi Chi Polarized Sunglasses
More sun during the day means more excuses to buy new sunglasses. The mod shape of these Prive Revaux sunnies ensure that your eyes are not only protected from harmful rays, but they're accessorized with undeniable style!
Here's why designers can't stop decorating with Drew Barrymore's Flower Home Collection available at Walmart.