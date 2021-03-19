Soleil Moon Frye's Five Favorite Punky Brewster Episodes Ever

E! is feeling the Punky power!

Today, Friday, Mar. 19, E! is celebrating Peacock's Punky Brewster revival with a mini marathon of the classic series starting at 11 p.m. tonight.

In honor of the event, the series' star Soleil Moon Frye is sharing her top five favorite episodes ever exclusively with E! News. You can watch the premiere episode of Peacock's reboot plus Soleil's five fave classic eps tonight at 11 p.m. on E! with an encore of all same six episodes airing Saturday, Mar. 20 at 11 a.m.

Frye recently opened up to E! News about the Peacock reboot, sharing, "I think the Punky reboot has so much of the heart of what the original had. And we have really tried to keep it authentically like the O.G. Punky, and it's still got spunk, and it's still got fun and it's still got humor but it also has the realness and authenticity of the original. And for that, I am so proud."