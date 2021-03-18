Untangling the Turmoil Behind the Scenes at The Talk

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Doesn't Know If She Wants to Return to "The Talk"

The Talk has gone silent for the time being.

CBS' long-running daytime talk show is in crisis mode following accusations of racist language and bullying behavior made against co-host Sharon Osbourne, who's been with The Talk since it premiered in 2010.

The program is currently on hiatus as the network investigates the circumstances of a sharp on-air exchange last week between Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne's defense of British TV personality Piers Morgan after he came under fire—and subsequently quit his own morning show—for his caustic reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell-packed interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions," the network said in a statement to E! News. "We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday [March 23] as we continue to review these issues."

But according to sources and multiple reports, Osbourne's on-air remarks—which she later walked back, also saying she'd been blindsided when she was asked her opinion of Morgan's comments on air—was just her latest offense.