Britney Spears Spotted in Public for the First Time Since Illuminating Documentary Was Released

After weeks of deciphering Britney Spears' Instagram captions for clues, fans finally have some photographic evidence of how the singer is doing these days.
Britney, 39, was spotted out of the house for the first time since Hulu released its buzzy documentary about her conservatorship battle. The "Framing Britney Spears" episode, which dropped Feb. 5, followed her ongoing struggle to regain control of her finances and career after her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed as her conservator in 2008.
On Tuesday, March 16, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her fitness boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and her 14-year-old son, Jayden Federline. The trio picked up some iced drinks from Starbucks before popping by a restaurant for a few minutes.
Britney—who wore a light teal crew neck, white shorts and green sandals—stopped to hug a giant, colorful rabbit statue before leaving. One pic shows the "Criminal" artist carrying her phone in her hand, and another has her linked arm-in-arm with her son.
She appeared to be in good spirits for the outing with two of her favorite guys, just one day before the next court hearing over her conservatorship.
At the hearing on Wednesday, March 17, Britney's lawyer Sam Ingham said he would file a petition to have Jodi Montgomery become the permanent conservator of Britney's person (Jodi is temporarily filling the role). Jamie and the Bessemer Trust remain co-conservators of her estate. Their next court date is April 27.
She shares two boys, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The rapper's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, recently told E! News that their children "are doing great and Kevin is enjoying watching them grow up and evolve." He said he has "no idea whether the kids are aware of the documentary."
The exes still have a 70-30 custody arrangement, meaning Britney gets to be with the teens 30 percent of the time. On March 1, she gave Sean and Jayden a rare shout out on social media for being such "gentlemen," and wrote, "it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast."
Earlier the same day, the pop star shared on Instagram that she is trying to spend time healing in 2021, writing, "This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"
Britney has yet to directly address the documentary, though the "Toxic" singer wrote a coy message about "what we think we know" about her life after its release.
However, with the episode shining a greater light on the #FreeBritney movement, fans have made it their mission to try to decode her emoji-filled Instagram captions to glean insight into how she's holding up.
Instagram users tried to uncover hidden words within a Scrabble board photo that she posted on her account on Feb. 16. "She's talking to us through code," one person wrote. "Let's get to work."
Her boyfriend Sam Asghari has not stayed so silent. On Feb. 9, he made his true thoughts known when he didn't hold back in calling Jamie a "total dick."
With her man by her side, it seems like Britney's relationship with the trainer and her two sons are some of the greatest joys in her life right now.
"Sam is very good to Britney and she's crazy about him," a source close to Britney exclusively told E! News last month. "She loves when they get to travel together and take a romantic vacation. Her first choice is always a beach or a pool, but as long as she's with Sam, she's happy."
He has even admitted he wants to have kids with the Grammy winner, telling Forbes, "I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."
Earlier this month, Jamie's lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen gave a statement to People that claimed Britney has the power to end her conservatorship.
"Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it," she wrote. "Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been—conservatorship or not."