Real Housewives’ Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Break Up Again One Year After Engagement

Watch : Exclusive: Watch Tinsley Mortimer Get Engaged!

Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have ended their engagement, E! News can confirm.

In a statement to People, Scott said, "After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future."

The couple, who had been on-and-off before, were living in Chicago. In the middle of season 12 of RHONY, Tinsley moved to Chicago from New York to be with him.

A source tells E! News exclusively that Tinsley is "devastated" by the breakup, which happened on Friday.

"Scott tricked her," the insider close to Tinsley says. "He made her leave the show and leave her life and career in New York. He promised her a new life."

The source adds, "She has been in Palm Beach visiting her mom and he has been traveling for business. They were not living apart."

During the season 12 reunion, the Southern Charm author explained that while Scott was not to blame for her life change, he was a factor in her decision.

"I left because I got back together with him and I wanted to not have him and me be apart of this now and because also he lives in Chicago," Tinsley, who met Scott on the show, explained. "It's like a little a matter of formality here, physically. Would Scott have let me, if you're saying an ultimatum or something, still film the show and finish the season out? Of course he would. But because I had just gotten back together with him, yeah I chose him over being here with everybody."

Tinsley, who joined RHONY prior to the show's ninth season, got engaged to Scott in November 2019. The pair, who were in Chicago at the time, celebrated the proposal at TAO. Tinsley wrote in the caption of an Instagram video of the festivities, "Best weekend ever!!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SCOTT!!!"

In a separate post of her and Scott kissing—which revealed the businesswoman's sizable engagement ring—she wrote, "Sooo much to be THANKFUL for!!!"