How Mama June Is Fighting to Repair Her Broken Relationship With Honey Boo Boo

June Shannon is facing the consequences for her actions.
After an arrest for drug possession and a stint in rehab, the WE tv star better known as Mama June found herself estranged from her daughters including Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird, 21, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15.
But in a new WE tv series titled Mama June: Road to Redemption, fans will get a front-row seat into Mama June's quest for forgiveness.
"I'm just constantly trying to make amends," Mama June exclusively shared with E! News. "Right now, I have to worry about my recovery, I know I am seven hours away from Georgia, but if I can't be good for myself and get myself straight, I'm not going to be any good for them."
As seen in the trailer, the 41-year-old reality star is able to sit down with two of her daughters. But to say forgiveness happens overnight is far from accurate.
"You're watching me trying to man up and trying to open up and trying to say, ‘Hey, everybody deserves a second chance and that I'm not perfect,'" Mama June explained. "But you know, hopefully by the end of the season, they will say we're back together."
Until then, Mama June is trying her best to stay clean, stay in recovery and stay present. After going to rehab for 25 days with her boyfriend Geno Doak, the couple reached a milestone.
In January 2021, the pair celebrated one year of sobriety. Along the way, their romantic relationship grew even stronger as they were forced to quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've been together for over five years and we have been through a lot of s--t from anywhere from me losing my vision to bringing him into the reality TV show to addiction," Mama June reflected. "I have to be clean for myself. I have to make sure that myself is good before I can be good for anybody else. And that means the kids, that means Geno, that means work, that means everything because sobriety is number one. And if you don't make that number one, then that's where it falls off."
As Mama June prepares to relive the consequences of her actions on TV, she wanted to remind viewers that she's far from perfect. At the same time, she's hopeful that time will heal many wounds.
"Life isn't peaches and cream all the time, whether you're in reality TV or your normal life," Mama June shared. "We're normal or regular people and a lot of people don't realize that."
Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 9 p.m. on WE tv. And hear more from Mama June when she stops by E!'s Daily Pop today.