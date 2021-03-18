Bella Hadid, Hailey and Justin Bieber & More Stars Love These Silk Face Masks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Protective face coverings became essential during the pandemic, but it didn't take long for them to become fashion statements as well. Some of your favorite celebs love the silk face masks from NIGHT. Channel your inner supermodel and wear a beige face mask like Bella Hadid did. Think pink and rock the same mask Justin Bieber wore. Or you can go for the green style that Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae rocked. It's available in seven color options.

The non-medical facemasks are made from 100% mulberry silk and come with seven disposable filters. There's also a charitable component to this purchase. For every face mask sold, NIGHT will donate five disposable face masks.

If you want a face mask that's comfortable to wear and is celebrity-approved, NIGHT's silk masks are a great choice for you.