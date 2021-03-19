Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ouch! One Guest's Hilarious Prank Turns Bloody on Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump

A bloody good time (literally!).

Tonight's season premiere of E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump kicked off with a bang filled with lots of fun, good food and a prank that went hilariously awry. Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and their daughter Pandora hosted celebrity guests Vivica A. Fox, Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.

During dinner, the former 'N SYNC singer shared his love for scaring Michael and posting videos of his tortured reactions on social media.

Towards the end of their meal when Lance went inside for a minute, Lisa told Michael, "Listen, while he at the bathroom I just want to tell you: because he's so mean to you all the time playing practical jokes, I think you should get your own back on him. So if you go into the horsey house, there's a big horse's head in there. Put it on and jump out at him."

"I can't wait," Michael replied. "I'm so in!"

Lisa warned her guest, "Don't drink too much," and he shot back, "I'm going to drink extra."

Things only got more tipsy when Pandora served an after-dinner treat of absinthe! Then Lisa put the plan in motion by asking Lance to go help Todd with their horses.

"OK, listen, you have to pull yourself together because you've got to put on a horse's head and you've got to hide in the horses' house to get your revenge," LVP told Michael before he got into place.

When Lance went over to get treats from the house, Michael swung the door open and attempted to jump out, only he hit his head on the door frame because he couldn't see with the mask on.

"I hit my nose! I'm bleeding!" Michael yelled. "I head-butted my nose on the door."

Recalling their earlier convo about Michael's recent rhinoplasty, Vivica said, "Oh no, you just got your nose done!"

"It's not broken," Michael assured of his bloody nose. "No it's fine, I swear."

E!

"This happens to him a lot," Lance laughed.

"It's true. I've broken my nose five times in my life," Michael agreed.

When Lisa later tended to Michael's nose with a bag of ice, he joked, "I'm suing you Lisa! Team Rinna here." LOL!

See Michael's prank and more hilarious moments by watching the full episode of Overserved!

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 9e| 6p p.m., only on E!

