Ouch! One Guest's Hilarious Prank Turns Bloody on Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Celebrity Dinner Parties & You're Invited!

A bloody good time (literally!).

Tonight's season premiere of E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump kicked off with a bang filled with lots of fun, good food and a prank that went hilariously awry. Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and their daughter Pandora hosted celebrity guests Vivica A. Fox, Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.

During dinner, the former 'N SYNC singer shared his love for scaring Michael and posting videos of his tortured reactions on social media.

Towards the end of their meal when Lance went inside for a minute, Lisa told Michael, "Listen, while he at the bathroom I just want to tell you: because he's so mean to you all the time playing practical jokes, I think you should get your own back on him. So if you go into the horsey house, there's a big horse's head in there. Put it on and jump out at him."

"I can't wait," Michael replied. "I'm so in!"