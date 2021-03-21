Royal FamilyKatharine McPheeKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Billie Eilish's new look broke an Instagram record, while Tiffany Haddish and Dylan Sprouse also debuted blonde 'dos this week.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 21, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesBillie EilishTransformation
Watch: Billie Eilish Debuts Stunning New Blonde Hair

Leave it to Billie Eilish to break the Internet.

The teen sensation ended up setting a record on Instagram after she welcomed fans to her "new era" by making a jaw-dropping hair transformation. Yes, the 19-year-old said goodbye to her green hair. The "Ocean Eyes" singer's pic debuting her bold new look got a record 1 million likes on Instagram in just six minutes, beating the previous record which belonged to a post by Selena Gomez in 2018.

Eilish isn't the only star to switch up her look this week. Tiffany Haddish and Dylan Sprouse followed in her blonde follicles, while a major YouTube star went for a pink tint and Julianne Hough showed off longer locks in a hue she's never done before.

Finally, Jared Leto, known for changing his look for a movie role, was unrecognizable on the set of his latest project, as was Mila Kunis in the just-released trailer for what looks to be her grittiest role yet.  

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Billie Eilish/Instagram
Billie Eilish

She's the blonde guy...duh.

Following her big win at the Grammys, the 19-year-old singer said goodbye to her signature black and green hair for a new look that left fans stunned. 

The "Therefore I Am" singer garnered over 4 million likes from her 77.7 million followers within an hour of sharing pics of her lightened locks, which she simply captioned, "pinch me," on March 17.

The bold color is a shock, but the switch shouldn't be too much of a surprise, as Eilish gave fans a heads up on the upcoming shift back in December when critics were pushing her to change her hairstyle.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: f--k you guys. Stop making fun of me," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "My god. I'm f—king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

She then vowed to change her hair following the release of her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

"It's going to be the end of an era," she promised. "I'm gonna give you a new era. I have an announcement to make. I got some s--t to put out."

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Tiffany Haddish

After testing out a bronze hue at the Golden Globes, the Girls Trip star decided to find out if blondes have more fun at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Haddish showed off her platinum buzzcut when she hit the orange carpet in a Versace dress, later thanking her glam team on Instagram. "I Love the way y'all make me look," she wrote.

"@tiffanyhaddish has relinquished all hair rights over to me at this point lol," her hairstylist Ray Charles shared on Instagram. "Took her back to the 90s with this color, platinum and a few low lights for the win !"

TheImageDirect.com
Jared Leto

Another role, another dramatic transformation. 

That seems to be the Leto way, as the actor looked totally unrecognizable when he was photographed filming his latest movie, House of Gucci

The Oscar winner was sporting a bald patch, graying hair and major prosthetics while on the Milan set. Leto, 49, is set to play real-life fashion designer Paolo Gucci in the Ridley Scott-directed drama, which stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as her late ex-husband, Italian businessman Mauricio Gucci.

This isn't the first time Leto has gone method for a role, losing 30 pounds for 2013's Dallas Buyers Club, gaining almost 70 pounds for Chapter 27 and, most recently, wearing prosthetics to play a suspected serial killer in The Little Things

YouTube
Mila Kunis

The That '70s Show alum looks nearly unrecognizable in what may be her most dramatic, heartbreaking role yet.

The trailer for Kunis' new movie Four Good Days hit the internet on March 18 and features the bleached-blonde star as Molly, a woman battling drug addiction. In the upcoming film, Molly learns she must stay sober for four more days in order to be eligible to receive an opiate antagonist shot, which will stop her body from being able to get high and, hopefully, help her stay clean. Supporting her in this journey is her estranged mother, played by Glenn Close.

The new trailer features a very emotional performance from the Black Swan actress as she fights against withdrawal symptoms and comes face to face with all the things that her addiction has taken from her, including the trust of her parents and custody of her children.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

Forget hot, that's short!

The 40-year-old star said goodbye to her long locks and hello to a shoulder-length style, rocking a chic bob in March 18 Instagram photo.

Paris sported a similar 'do in the Lanvin Spring/Summer 2021 advertising campaign, and it looks like she liked it so much that she decided to go for the chop.

"I was so inspired by my new @LanvinOfficial campaign that I had my hair cut short," she captioned images of her modeling her beautiful long bob. "What do you all think about my new look?"

Loves it!

 

Instagram
Jeffree Star

Think pink!

The 35-year-old beauty YouTuber debuted a major hair transformation on March 13, shaving his shoulder-length blonde locks and dyeing his buzzcut a bright pink tint. 

"That hair was dead... BUT BITCH I'M ALIVE," the makeup mogul captioned the video. "Hi... The new STAR ERA has just been activated."

Kamilla Nichole filmed the hair reveal video, which included footage of Starr shaving his own head before unveiling his new look. 

Instagram/Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

It's official: The Dancing With the Stars vet can rock any hair color.

Hough's longtime hairstylist Riawna Capri showed off the star's latest hue on Instagram, revealing they found one tint they'd never done. 

"After 14 years together, we did it again," Capri captioned a series of photos of her "muse" showing off her newly-dyed longer locks, thanks to waist-length extensions. "Another color and style @juleshough has never had before: #NaturallyNude."

The Kinrgy founder's toned-down hue seemed to be inspired by quarantine and is the perfect low maintenance look for spring.

"Who else is loving the au natural #dirtyblonde trend right now?" Capri added. "Thanks Quarantine!?!"

Cole Sprouse/Instagram
Dylan Sprouse

It's the bleached life for this Sprouse.

The Zack & Cody alum is throwing it back to his younger days on the Disney Channel by debuting his new, platinum blonde hair.

His girlfriend of more than two years, Barbara Palvin, shared a couples pic on Instagram on March 17. The photo revealed his floppy bleached 'do, which immediately reminded us of the Sprouse twins' lighter hair color from the mid-2000s.

It's basically what we imagine Zack Martin would look like all grown up. Anyone else getting surfer vibes?

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Birthing Baby Row

2

See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer

3

Watch True Thompson Get Her Makeup Done by Cousin Chicago West

4

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Naughty Shirt on Date With Travis Barker

5

Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Regrets Getting a Gun Tattoo

Latest News

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Why Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Are Happy to Be Everyone's #CoupleGoals

QVC's Free Shipping Day Is Here! 11 Spring Must-Haves to Buy Now

Katharine McPhee Doesn't Feel "Pressure" For Post-Pregnancy Body

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Spotted Kissing in Cabo After Split

Inside NBC's Star-Studded Mission to Promote COVID-19 Vaccines

Watch True Thompson Get Her Makeup Done by Cousin Chicago West